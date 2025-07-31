Previous
Off to Work by mccarth1
Off to Work

Being a lobsterman can't be an easy job but being out at sunrise everyday is a great reward.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Dione Giorgio
Yes, I like your quote. I have missed so many beautiful sunrises because I hate to wake up early
August 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
This is sooo beautiful
August 1st, 2025  
