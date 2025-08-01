Previous
Landing gear down by mccarth1
Photo 1675

Landing gear down

This is the same snowy egret I posted a couple of days ago. Here it is about to land.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Phil Howcroft ace
this is awesome kerry
August 1st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Landing in a ballerina's style.
August 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's just wonderful
August 1st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Good one!
August 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot!
August 1st, 2025  
KV ace
Actually looks sort of graceful.
August 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
August 1st, 2025  
George
Superb capture.
August 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture!
August 1st, 2025  
