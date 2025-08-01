Sign up
Previous
Photo 1675
Landing gear down
This is the same snowy egret I posted a couple of days ago. Here it is about to land.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
9
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1814
photos
144
followers
126
following
458% complete
View this month »
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th July 2025 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is awesome kerry
August 1st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Landing in a ballerina's style.
August 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's just wonderful
August 1st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Good one!
August 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot!
August 1st, 2025
KV
ace
Actually looks sort of graceful.
August 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
August 1st, 2025
George
Superb capture.
August 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
August 1st, 2025
