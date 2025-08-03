Previous
Twins by mccarth1
Twins

I spotted these two sweet fawns nibbling in a field with their mother. They were all so alert! I was quite far away but they spotted me immediately.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Linda Godwin
Ears up and Alert! So cute!!
August 4th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Sweet capture.
August 4th, 2025  
Barb
Just beautiful! What a treat for you (and now, for us) to see them!
August 4th, 2025  
