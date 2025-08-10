Sign up
Photo 1682
Setting moon
Like so many, I enjoy the opportunity of shooting a full moon. Not sure what the attraction is, but here's my shot of the Sturgeon moon.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
full moon
,
sturgeon moon
