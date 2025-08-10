Previous
Setting moon by mccarth1
Photo 1682

Setting moon

Like so many, I enjoy the opportunity of shooting a full moon. Not sure what the attraction is, but here's my shot of the Sturgeon moon.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
