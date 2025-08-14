Previous
Sunrise by mccarth1
Sunrise

The sun doing its best full moon impression!
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow!!
August 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Like a shiny bauble! Marvelous capture.
August 15th, 2025  
