Previous
Photo 1687
The Big Stretch
This cormorant was doing what cormorants do, drying its wings.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
6
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1826
photos
143
followers
126
following
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
29th July 2025 6:34am
cormorant
,
wingspan
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot - love the fragmented look of the wing feathers as the are stretched to dry out !
August 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb capture…
August 18th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great timing and capture
August 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Exceptional photograph
August 18th, 2025
