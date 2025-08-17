Previous
The Big Stretch by mccarth1
The Big Stretch

This cormorant was doing what cormorants do, drying its wings.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot - love the fragmented look of the wing feathers as the are stretched to dry out !
August 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture!
August 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Superb capture…
August 18th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great timing and capture
August 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional photograph
August 18th, 2025  
