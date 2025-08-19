Previous
A New Day Begins... by mccarth1
Photo 1688

A New Day Begins...

It was a colorful start this morning, but the colors faded quickly.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh gloriously beautiful - the stillness at daybreak ! fav
August 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo wonderful…
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact