We see you! by mccarth1
Photo 1689

We see you!

These two have been hanging around the neighborhood for weeks. It's so delightful seeing them. This is part of my yard that gives them a hiding place and snacks.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely - but very wary of you ! fav
August 21st, 2025  
