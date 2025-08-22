Sign up
Photo 1690
Staying close to mom
I've had guests and haven't been out to take photos. Here's another shot from my yard taken the other day.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1829
photos
143
followers
126
following
Tags
fawn
Bucktree
So cute. Glad she is staying close to mom.
August 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
Fabulous capture!
August 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
Wonderful, clear capture...so sweet
August 23rd, 2025
Babs
So sweet.
August 24th, 2025
