Staying close to mom by mccarth1
Staying close to mom

I've had guests and haven't been out to take photos. Here's another shot from my yard taken the other day.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Bucktree ace
So cute. Glad she is staying close to mom.
August 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture!
August 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful, clear capture...so sweet
August 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
So sweet.
August 24th, 2025  
