Photo 1691
Dawn on the edge
This house still stands after many storms battering it. It's such a lovely spot for sunrises. I imagine it feels like you are on a boat when the tide is high.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
3
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1830
photos
143
followers
126
following
463% complete
View this month »
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
19th August 2025 5:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
bay
,
hiuse
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
August 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
I love shots of this beautiful house! Does someone live in it, or is it too close to the shore,?
August 25th, 2025
Babs
ace
The owners must have fabulous views but it looks like a rather precarious place to live
August 25th, 2025
