Dawn on the edge by mccarth1
Photo 1691

Dawn on the edge

This house still stands after many storms battering it. It's such a lovely spot for sunrises. I imagine it feels like you are on a boat when the tide is high.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

Beautiful!
August 25th, 2025  
I love shots of this beautiful house! Does someone live in it, or is it too close to the shore,?
August 25th, 2025  
The owners must have fabulous views but it looks like a rather precarious place to live
August 25th, 2025  
