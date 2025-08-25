Sunset view

Previous
This is the osprey nest I have been watching all summer. These two juveniles survived and no doubt will be gone soon but for now they continue to return to the nest.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Diana ace
Fabulous looking sky and capture.
August 26th, 2025  
