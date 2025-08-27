Sign up
Photo 1694
View for lunch
I come here often to enjoy the view while I eat quick lunch. The clouds were nice to watch on this beautiful day.
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
boats
,
clouds
,
cove
