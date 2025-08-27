Previous
View for lunch by mccarth1
Photo 1694

View for lunch

I come here often to enjoy the view while I eat quick lunch. The clouds were nice to watch on this beautiful day.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
464% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact