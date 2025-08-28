Previous
A Long Journey Ahead by mccarth1
A Long Journey Ahead

This is one of many Bobolinks that was resting and re-fueling for its long migration. They travel thousands of miles each year, now heading back to South America.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Allison Maltese ace
Pretty capture. We have had flocks of Sparrows and RWBlackbirds in the yard.
August 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
A beautiful capture!
August 29th, 2025  
