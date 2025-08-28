Sign up
Previous
Photo 1695
A Long Journey Ahead
This is one of many Bobolinks that was resting and re-fueling for its long migration. They travel thousands of miles each year, now heading back to South America.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
2
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1834
photos
143
followers
126
following
464% complete
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th August 2025 8:49am
Tags
bobolink
Allison Maltese
ace
Pretty capture. We have had flocks of Sparrows and RWBlackbirds in the yard.
August 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture!
August 29th, 2025
