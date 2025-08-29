Previous
Perched by mccarth1
Photo 1696

Perched

I haven't seen many dragonflies this year. This isn't a great shot but so far it's the best I can do. Hopefully I find some others.
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Kerry McCarthy

carol white
A beautiful capture. Fav 😊
August 30th, 2025  
Beverley
It’s so beautiful that your perfect dragonfly is blue… and so is the perch… soo lovely
August 30th, 2025  
