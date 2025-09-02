Sign up
Photo 1698
Dawn's Early Light
Not a lot of color this morning but enough to make getting up early worthwhile.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Tags
dawn
lighthouse
Beverley
Absolutely… the perfect reason to get up early… this is a beautiful early morning capture…
September 3rd, 2025
Mags
What a lovely scene.
September 3rd, 2025
