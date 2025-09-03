Sign up
Previous
Photo 1699
Following the Rules
This Great Blue Heron is a rule follower. It is wading in the swim area! ;) Taken a few weeks ago.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
4
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1838
photos
144
followers
126
following
465% complete
1692
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th August 2025 6:48am
Tags
water
,
great blue heron
,
swimming area
Beryl Lloyd
ace
My immediate thought was the "rule of three !! "
September 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely light on the water.
September 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
A beautiful composition.
September 5th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Funny how it's in the swimming area. I guess closer to the shore and less deep.
September 5th, 2025
