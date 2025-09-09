Previous
Still here, fueling up. by mccarth1
Photo 1700

Still here, fueling up.

I continue to enjoy watching the hummingbirds. There are several still in my yard.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Shirley ace
A lovely image and detail fav
September 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo gorgeous… beautiful capture
September 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful image!
September 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A fabulous capture. They are fascinating!
September 9th, 2025  
