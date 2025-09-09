Sign up
Previous
Photo 1700
Still here, fueling up.
I continue to enjoy watching the hummingbirds. There are several still in my yard.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
4
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1839
photos
144
followers
126
following
465% complete
View this month »
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th September 2025 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
Shirley
ace
A lovely image and detail fav
September 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorgeous… beautiful capture
September 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful image!
September 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A fabulous capture. They are fascinating!
September 9th, 2025
