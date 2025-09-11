Previous
Nicely camouflaged by mccarth1
Nicely camouflaged

Another hummingbird shot from the other day. I never realized how well they blended in with the foliage.
11th September 2025 11th Sep 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
Beautiful
September 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
This is marvelous! I wish I could do have as well.
September 12th, 2025  
amyK ace
Super close up
September 12th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Awesome capture
September 12th, 2025  
