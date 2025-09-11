Sign up
Photo 1701
Nicely camouflaged
Another hummingbird shot from the other day. I never realized how well they blended in with the foliage.
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1840
photos
144
followers
126
following
1701
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
9th September 2025 1:51pm
Tags
ruby-throated hummingbird
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
September 12th, 2025
Mags
This is marvelous! I wish I could do have as well.
September 12th, 2025
amyK
Super close up
September 12th, 2025
Corinne C
Awesome capture
September 12th, 2025
