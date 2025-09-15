Previous
Sitting Pretty by mccarth1
Sitting Pretty

This Red-shouldered Hawk has been hanging around my yard for a few days. As hawks go, I think these are pretty cute!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
He is a beauty ❤️
September 15th, 2025  
Amazing encounter and pic
September 15th, 2025  
He IS cute! He looks like he's flirting with you.
September 15th, 2025  
Oh yes he is a cutie and this is a great shot!
September 15th, 2025  
Awesome shot!
September 15th, 2025  
Yes he's definitely pretty
September 15th, 2025  
Fabulous capture, Kerry! Love the scale effect of its plumage, almost like the tree bark! Fav
September 15th, 2025  
Gorgeous focus and composition.
September 15th, 2025  
