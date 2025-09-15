Sign up
Previous
Photo 1703
Sitting Pretty
This Red-shouldered Hawk has been hanging around my yard for a few days. As hawks go, I think these are pretty cute!
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
8
7
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1842
photos
144
followers
126
following
466% complete
1696
1697
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
Views
11
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th September 2025 9:11am
Privacy
Public
Tags
hawk
,
red-shouldered
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
He is a beauty ❤️
September 15th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Amazing encounter and pic
September 15th, 2025
Diane
ace
He IS cute! He looks like he's flirting with you.
September 15th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Oh yes he is a cutie and this is a great shot!
September 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Awesome shot!
September 15th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yes he's definitely pretty
September 15th, 2025
Heather
ace
Fabulous capture, Kerry! Love the scale effect of its plumage, almost like the tree bark! Fav
September 15th, 2025
KV
ace
Gorgeous focus and composition.
September 15th, 2025
