Previous
Photo 1705
Soaking up the rays
This turtle was basking in the warmth of a late summer day.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
5
5
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1844
photos
143
followers
125
following
1698
1699
1700
1701
1702
1703
1704
1705
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th September 2025 12:29pm
log
,
reflection
,
turtle
Mags
ace
Really enjoying the warmth!
September 21st, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's super
September 21st, 2025
Barb
ace
Excellent capture!
September 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and perfect reflection.
September 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic capture, reflection, details
September 21st, 2025
