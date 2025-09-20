Previous
Reflecting Dawn by mccarth1
Photo 1706

Reflecting Dawn

Another shot from the colorful dawn the other day. The colors reflected off the pavilion by the river.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
467% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact