Photo 1707
Bright spot on a dark day
It's hard to hide when you're bright white!
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1846
photos
143
followers
125
following
467% complete
1707
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th September 2025 2:16pm
Tags
marsh
,
great egret
Babs
ace
I love the twisted neck and long beak.
September 23rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of him all hunched up, is it cold?
September 23rd, 2025
