Harvest Moon Rising by mccarth1
Harvest Moon Rising

Many people came down to the river to watch the "Super" Harvest Moon rising. It was a beautiful, warm night. Sure didn't feel like Oct.!
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

Peter Dulis ace
so lovely
October 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding
October 7th, 2025  
