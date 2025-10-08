Previous
Female Belted Kingfisher by mccarth1
Photo 1713

Female Belted Kingfisher

These birds are very skittish and usually fly off before I can get a shot. This one stayed just long enough for this highly cropped shot.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
