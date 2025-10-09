Sign up
Photo 1714
Autumn Decorations
I had a nice walk around Wickford, RI which is a lovely quaint village with beautiful homes from the 1700s-1800s.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
2
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1853
photos
143
followers
125
following
469% complete
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th October 2025 10:01am
Tags
doorway
,
fall
,
autumn
,
pumpkins
,
decorations
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and decorations.
October 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
Beautifully decorated
October 11th, 2025
