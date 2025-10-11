Sign up
Previous
Photo 1716
The Colors of Autumn
I had a wonderful day driving around looking for colorful foliage. This was the brightest spot I could find. The colors have been muted so far. I'm hoping the wind and rain storm we are having won't blow the leaves off the trees.
11th October 2025
11th Oct 25
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th October 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
pond
,
foliage
Barb
ace
A very beautiful scene! I am hoping the same that the wind and rain of the next several days don't strip our leaves, either. I really don't think they've reached their height of autumn color yet.
October 12th, 2025
