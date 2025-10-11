Previous
The Colors of Autumn by mccarth1
The Colors of Autumn

I had a wonderful day driving around looking for colorful foliage. This was the brightest spot I could find. The colors have been muted so far. I'm hoping the wind and rain storm we are having won't blow the leaves off the trees.
Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Barb ace
A very beautiful scene! I am hoping the same that the wind and rain of the next several days don't strip our leaves, either. I really don't think they've reached their height of autumn color yet.
October 12th, 2025  
