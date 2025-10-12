Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1717
Solitude
Fishing seems like such a wonderful way to relax and replenish one's soul, surrounded by the sounds of nature. (If you look at my previous shot, you may be able to spot this woman, tucked away on the left)
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1856
photos
143
followers
125
following
470% complete
View this month »
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th October 2025 8:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
pond
,
foliage
,
fisherwoman
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love this! Though this is the first woman I have ever seen fishing! I have only ever seen men or young lads before. How intriguing!
October 13th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
I love it! The solitary fisherman enjoying his quiet hobby in that luxurious setting! Fav
October 13th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely shot.
October 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors and reflections
October 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a well chosen title for this delightful and well composed capture . I jist love the Autumn colours and reflections - I hope he doesn't get too cold standing there in the water ! fav
October 13th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely shot and reflections!
So colourful, I love this time of year!
October 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
So colourful, I love this time of year!