Solitude by mccarth1
Photo 1717

Solitude

Fishing seems like such a wonderful way to relax and replenish one's soul, surrounded by the sounds of nature. (If you look at my previous shot, you may be able to spot this woman, tucked away on the left)
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Love this! Though this is the first woman I have ever seen fishing! I have only ever seen men or young lads before. How intriguing!
October 13th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
I love it! The solitary fisherman enjoying his quiet hobby in that luxurious setting! Fav
October 13th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely shot.
October 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful colors and reflections
October 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a well chosen title for this delightful and well composed capture . I jist love the Autumn colours and reflections - I hope he doesn't get too cold standing there in the water ! fav
October 13th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely shot and reflections!
So colourful, I love this time of year!
October 13th, 2025  
