Previous
Photo 1718
Country scene
I enjoyed driving around some rural areas of the state. Didn't find much color but it was so relaxing.
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
2
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1857
photos
143
followers
125
following
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th October 2025 10:04am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
horses
,
pasture
KV
ace
Awesome focus and nice framing.
October 14th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely composed rural scene ! Love the huge oak tree framing the scene with the horses grazing ( is that the right adjective !!) in the field . Such a peaceful scene !- fav
Thank you for your comments and encouraging words Kerry - they mean so much !
October 14th, 2025
