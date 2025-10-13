Previous
Country scene by mccarth1
Photo 1718

Country scene

I enjoyed driving around some rural areas of the state. Didn't find much color but it was so relaxing.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
470% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Awesome focus and nice framing.
October 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely composed rural scene ! Love the huge oak tree framing the scene with the horses grazing ( is that the right adjective !!) in the field . Such a peaceful scene !- fav
Thank you for your comments and encouraging words Kerry - they mean so much !
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact