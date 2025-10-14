Sign up
Photo 1719
Standing tall
Another shot from my drive to the country. It's so refreshing to see expanses of undeveloped land.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1858
photos
143
followers
125
following
470% complete
gloria jones
Wonderful rural landscape capture
October 15th, 2025
Beverley
Beautiful part of the world… splendid proud tree
October 15th, 2025
