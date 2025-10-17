Previous
Foliage Reflections in Stream by mccarth1
Foliage Reflections in Stream

The reflections of the trees and leaves were dancing in the slowly moving water in the stream.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Islandgirl ace
Makes a lovely abstract!
October 18th, 2025  
