Floating Through Reflections by mccarth1
Photo 1723

Floating Through Reflections

This leaf was floating down the stream through the colorful foliage reflections.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

Wylie ace
beautiful focus and colours
October 19th, 2025  
