Old Comstock Bridge by mccarth1
Photo 1727

Old Comstock Bridge

One of the three remaining historic covered bridges in CT. It was built in 1873, connecting the towns of Colchester and East Hampton, spanning the Salmon River.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

