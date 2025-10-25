Sign up
Previous
Photo 1730
Late Day Sun
The clouds had taken over, but for a brief moment, the sun shone through and illuminated this scene.
25th October 2025
25th Oct 25
2
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1869
photos
143
followers
125
following
473% complete
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th October 2025 4:23pm
Tags
reflections
,
docks
,
clouds
,
stream
,
marsh
Beverley
ace
How wonderful to live here… breathing in nature everyday.
Fabulous photo…
October 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 26th, 2025
