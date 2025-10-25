Previous
Late Day Sun by mccarth1
Late Day Sun

The clouds had taken over, but for a brief moment, the sun shone through and illuminated this scene.
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
Beverley ace
How wonderful to live here… breathing in nature everyday.
Fabulous photo…
October 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
October 26th, 2025  
