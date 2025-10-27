Previous
Do You Want Me to Smile? by mccarth1
Photo 1731

Do You Want Me to Smile?

This alpaca wasn't the least bit concerned with me. It continued to eat happily while I took a couple of shots.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
That's hilarious!
October 27th, 2025  
Amazing facial expression… very cool capture.
October 27th, 2025  
Those two teeth in the front always tickle me.
October 27th, 2025  
LOL! That's too cute! Makes me chuckle.
October 27th, 2025  
Great smile
October 27th, 2025  
What a great expression!
October 27th, 2025  
Ha ha what a fabulous expression. fav.
October 27th, 2025  
