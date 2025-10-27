Sign up
Previous
Photo 1731
Do You Want Me to Smile?
This alpaca wasn't the least bit concerned with me. It continued to eat happily while I took a couple of shots.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
7
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1870
photos
143
followers
125
following
474% complete
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
18th October 2025 12:56pm
Tags
alpaca
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's hilarious!
October 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Amazing facial expression… very cool capture.
October 27th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Those two teeth in the front always tickle me.
October 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! That's too cute! Makes me chuckle.
October 27th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great smile
October 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great expression!
October 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
Ha ha what a fabulous expression. fav.
October 27th, 2025
