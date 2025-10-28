Previous
We need rain. by mccarth1
Photo 1732

We need rain.

Normally the water powerfully rushes through these openings. We haven't had much rain recently so the waterfalls were pretty unimpressive.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, such a fabulous stone bridge.
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact