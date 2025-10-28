Sign up
Previous
Photo 1732
We need rain.
Normally the water powerfully rushes through these openings. We haven't had much rain recently so the waterfalls were pretty unimpressive.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
1
1
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1871
photos
143
followers
125
following
474% complete
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
21st October 2025 12:10pm
Tags
waterfalls
,
case mountain
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, such a fabulous stone bridge.
October 29th, 2025
