Previous
Photo 1733
All Aglow
The majority of the trees have lost their leaves, but a few are still hanging on. I passed this tree as the afternoon sun put a spotlight on it.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
2
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1872
photos
144
followers
126
following
474% complete
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
7th November 2025 1:23pm
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
autumn
Diana
ace
Gorgeous colours and light!
November 8th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Well seen and captured! A beautiful shape and colour!
November 8th, 2025
