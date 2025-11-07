Previous
All Aglow by mccarth1
Photo 1733

All Aglow

The majority of the trees have lost their leaves, but a few are still hanging on. I passed this tree as the afternoon sun put a spotlight on it.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
474% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous colours and light!
November 8th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Well seen and captured! A beautiful shape and colour!
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact