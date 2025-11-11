Sign up
Previous
Photo 1735
Belted Kingfisher
One of my favorite birds to see and photograph. They are very skittish and rarely sit long enough for me to get a shot.
11th November 2025
11th Nov 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Photo Details
Tags
belted kingfisher
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2025
