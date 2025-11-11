Previous
Belted Kingfisher by mccarth1
Belted Kingfisher

One of my favorite birds to see and photograph. They are very skittish and rarely sit long enough for me to get a shot.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2025  
