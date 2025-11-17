Sign up
Previous
Photo 1736
Surf Scoter
This is the closest I've come to a Surf Scoter. On the few occasions I've seen them, they've been bobbling on the waves, far out of the reach of my lens. Such an unusual-looking bird!
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
5
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1875
photos
144
followers
126
following
475% complete
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
17th November 2025 4:21pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Tags
surf scoter
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So pretty
November 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an unusual beak markings , and do I glimpse the same orange legs !! Super shot ! fav
November 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a character! Great closeup.
November 18th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Neat bird!
November 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Now that is something completely different. Great capture of this unusual bird.
November 18th, 2025
