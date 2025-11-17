Previous
Surf Scoter by mccarth1
Photo 1736

Surf Scoter

This is the closest I've come to a Surf Scoter. On the few occasions I've seen them, they've been bobbling on the waves, far out of the reach of my lens. Such an unusual-looking bird!
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So pretty
November 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an unusual beak markings , and do I glimpse the same orange legs !! Super shot ! fav
November 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a character! Great closeup.
November 18th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Neat bird!
November 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Now that is something completely different. Great capture of this unusual bird.
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact