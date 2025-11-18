Previous
Sun Pillar Through the Clouds by mccarth1
Sun Pillar Through the Clouds

The beginning of the sunset had a visible sun pillar. I stayed and watched until the sun slipped below the horizon. The sky turned a bright orange. I mat post another shot.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
A beauty
November 19th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Pretty sunset!
November 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 19th, 2025  
George
Fabulous sky.
November 19th, 2025  
