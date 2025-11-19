Previous
Late Day Light by mccarth1
I often come to this spot, usually at sunrise. This day I stopped late in the afternoon at low tide.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Kerry McCarthy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a beautiful scene
November 19th, 2025  
*lynn ace
wonderful light, colors, composition
November 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful place to stop… and just be… breathing in the air and seeing the photo you want to capture… & a perfect capture.
November 19th, 2025  
Al C ace
Fantastic image
November 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful scene!
November 19th, 2025  
