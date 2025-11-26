Previous
Waking up by mccarth1
Waking up

I spotted this Great Blue Heron hunkered down along the water's edge before sunrise. It was a gray dawn today.
26th November 2025

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture :)
November 26th, 2025  
