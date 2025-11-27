Previous
Grab a Seat by mccarth1
Grab a Seat

No one else in sight as I watched the sunrise on Thanksgiving morning. Thankful for so much!
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Allison Maltese ace
Such a lovely shot of this serene scene.
November 28th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Nothing like an inviting bench to sit and watch a sunrise.
November 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A beautiful start to the day.
November 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful start to the day - and thankful for another one !!
November 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful composition!
November 28th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great spot to sit
November 28th, 2025  
