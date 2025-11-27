Sign up
Previous
Photo 1746
Grab a Seat
No one else in sight as I watched the sunrise on Thanksgiving morning. Thankful for so much!
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
7
0
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
Views
13
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th November 2025 7:55am
tree
river
sunrise
bench
Allison Maltese
ace
Such a lovely shot of this serene scene.
November 28th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Nothing like an inviting bench to sit and watch a sunrise.
November 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A beautiful start to the day.
November 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful start to the day - and thankful for another one !!
November 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful composition!
November 28th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great spot to sit
November 28th, 2025
