Previous
Photo 1747
Doe at Dawn
Dawn is an ideal time to spot animals before they retreat into hiding for the day. I just wish the light were better for photos at that time!
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Kerry McCarthy
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1886
photos
144
followers
126
following
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
28th November 2025 7:47am
deer
doe
