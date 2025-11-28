Previous
Doe at Dawn by mccarth1
Photo 1747

Doe at Dawn

Dawn is an ideal time to spot animals before they retreat into hiding for the day. I just wish the light were better for photos at that time!
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact