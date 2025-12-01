Previous
They're back!

The White-throated Sparrows are back for the winter. I enjoy watching them scurry under the feeders, grabbing what they can before returning to the cover of the bushes.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
