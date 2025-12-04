Sign up
Previous
Photo 1750
The Squawker!
When the Blue Jays give their alarm call even my dog pays attention. She will run to the window to see what's going on. Jays can be noisy and bullies but they are pretty!
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
6
3
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1889
photos
143
followers
125
following
479% complete
View this month »
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
30th November 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
jay
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a pretty bird. Never saw a real one!
December 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty to look at - shame about hid not so pleasant traits ! fav
December 5th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
wonderful
December 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a wonderful capture. The red leaves really compliments the blue.
December 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely capture of this jay!
December 5th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
such a beautiful bird-we had them come by our feeder as well
December 5th, 2025
