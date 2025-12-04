Previous
The Squawker!

When the Blue Jays give their alarm call even my dog pays attention. She will run to the window to see what's going on. Jays can be noisy and bullies but they are pretty!
4th December 2025

Kerry McCarthy

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
December 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
December 5th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
wonderful
December 5th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
December 5th, 2025  
Mags ace
December 5th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
December 5th, 2025  
