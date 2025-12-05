Previous
National Repeal Day by mccarth1
Photo 1751

National Repeal Day

A pomegranate martini seemed appropriate to celebrate National Repeal Day. On Dec. 5, 1933 the U.S. repealed Prohibition after 13 years!
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
479% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Pomegranate martini sounds refreshing
December 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact