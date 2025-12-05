Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1751
National Repeal Day
A pomegranate martini seemed appropriate to celebrate National Repeal Day. On Dec. 5, 1933 the U.S. repealed Prohibition after 13 years!
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1890
photos
143
followers
126
following
479% complete
View this month »
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
5th December 2025 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
martini
,
hearth
,
woodstove
Babs
ace
Pomegranate martini sounds refreshing
December 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close