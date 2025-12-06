Sign up
Photo 1752
Water Break
We've been having some cold weather lately. Even in the cold, the birds need water. I've had to refill the water dish constantly because it freezes so quickly. The Tufted Titmice are regular visitors.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1891
photos
143
followers
125
following
480% complete
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
5th December 2025 10:09am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water
,
tufted
,
titmouse
