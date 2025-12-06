Previous
Water Break by mccarth1
Photo 1752

Water Break

We've been having some cold weather lately. Even in the cold, the birds need water. I've had to refill the water dish constantly because it freezes so quickly. The Tufted Titmice are regular visitors.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact