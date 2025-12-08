Sign up
Previous
Photo 1754
Late Afternoon Light
Lighthouses have a special appeal for many, including me. They have played such a vital role for mariners over the centuries. Apparently the first lighthouse was built in 280 B.C. in Egypt.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Tags
lighthouse
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
December 9th, 2025
