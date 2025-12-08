Previous
Late Afternoon Light by mccarth1
Photo 1754

Late Afternoon Light

Lighthouses have a special appeal for many, including me. They have played such a vital role for mariners over the centuries. Apparently the first lighthouse was built in 280 B.C. in Egypt.
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact