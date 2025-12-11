Previous
Best laid plans... by mccarth1
Best laid plans...

The plan was to photograph this lobster pot Christmas tree all lit up at sunset. The sunset came, but the tree lights never lit up! So try to imagine this shot with lots of pretty sparkling Christmas lights! :)
11th December 2025

Kerry McCarthy

@mccarth1
Beverley ace
I can imagine it… although I like it just the way it is…
December 12th, 2025  
