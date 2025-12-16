Sign up
Previous
Photo 1762
A Road to Somewhere
Another shot on the recent snowy morning. Looks like a black and white except for the yellow lines.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
6
2
Kerry McCarthy
ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
1901
photos
144
followers
125
following
482% complete
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
14th December 2025 12:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
road
,
fence
,
trees
Mags
ace
Simply beautiful! The road looks clear but be safe!
December 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A beautiful winters scene… I like the yellow
December 17th, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
Perfect winter shot! The yellow stripes really set it off!
December 17th, 2025
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous winter scene and a natural flow drawing my eyes down the road.
December 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gorgeous
December 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
OH, so wintery
December 17th, 2025
