A Road to Somewhere by mccarth1
Photo 1762

A Road to Somewhere

Another shot on the recent snowy morning. Looks like a black and white except for the yellow lines.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Kerry McCarthy

ace
@mccarth1
12-31-2014 Just completed my first year of 365! Sincere thanks to my 365 friends and followers for your inspiration and support throughout the year....
Mags ace
Simply beautiful! The road looks clear but be safe!
December 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A beautiful winters scene… I like the yellow
December 17th, 2025  
Julie Duncan ace
Perfect winter shot! The yellow stripes really set it off!
December 17th, 2025  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous winter scene and a natural flow drawing my eyes down the road.
December 17th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gorgeous
December 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
OH, so wintery
December 17th, 2025  
